Srinagar experiences coldest December night in 3 decades

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 27:
The Jammu and Kashmir continues to be in grip of intense cold with Srinagar experiencing the coldest December night since 1990 with temperature dropping to - 7.6 degrees Celsius.
A weather department official said night temperature in Srinagar settled at -7.6 degrees Celsius.
It was the coldest night in December in last 28 years.
On December 7, 1990, Srinagar had recorded a low of minus 8.8 degrees Celsius.
According to MeT official, Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 6.1 degrees Celsius while Kokernag town registered a low of minus 6.2 degrees Celsius.
Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 6.7 degrees Celsius, he said.
The official said Wednesday night was the coldest of the season in Kupwara and the coldest December night there in the last over a decade.
The night temperature in Pahalgam settled at a low of minus 8.3 degrees Celsius Wednesday night while Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 9 degrees Celsius.
The night temperature in Leh settled at minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, the official said.
He said Kargil recorded a low of minus 16.2 degrees Celsius.
Due to intense cold in Valley, some water bodies, including the fringes of the famous Dal lake, have frozen.
Water supply to many residential areas of Srinagar and other towns in the Valley too has frozen.
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' – the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably.
'Chillai-Kalan' ends on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir. The 40-day period is followed by a 20-day long 'Chillai-Khurd' and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha'.
The weatherman has predicted dry weather till the end of this month.