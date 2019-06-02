Srinagar expects to get high capacity bus system

June 02, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Like other metropolitan cities of the country, Srinagar might get a similar City Bus Service (CBS) in future.

According to Srinagar Metropolitan Plan (SMP) 2035, existing mini-bus services with a High Capacity Bus System (HCBS) will be made functional in the city.

“As per CMP, the city will need at least 900 standard size buses and 1700 mini buses by the year 2021. Also, around 1100 buses along with 2000 mini buses by 2031 subject to the condition that the MRT components do not lag behind in implementation,” reads the Srinagar Metropolitan Plan (SMP) 2035.

Unlike other metro-cities of India, Srinagar does not have its own significant city bus service. However, the report says, J&K SRTC provides a limited bus service, despite, the fact that it used to be the main public transport service provider till 1980s.

“The department has lost its sheen due to official apathy and archaic management system. Seventy five (75) buses procured under JnNURM for strengthening public transport of Srinagar city are unfortunately being used for purposes other than improving the public transport system,” reads a report.

Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation (JKSRTC), General Manager, Farhat Jan told Rising Kashmir that City Bus Service (CBS) like other states is a good step. “If the government is planning to take a step for improving the quality of traffic services, it is good for the city.”

“We have no role in this plan as the government is hiring a company for it. But if there will be an improvement in the city traffic. It is a good step,” he said.

He said that till 80’s, the JKSRTC has provided a better service in the city. “Our buses were visible on the roads, highways and mostly preferred by the universities etc.”

“Currently, we have around 400 buses. Some of the buses are old and some new. There are many reasons for the limited bus services. Among them, one reason is funding,” he said.

“Currently, a huge fleet of Multipurpose Vehicles (MPVs) and approximately 2000 mini-buses are plying on city roads whose operations are entirely managed by private operators.”

To improve the quality of traffic services, the report recommends that all the new buses to be added to fleet, either as ―addition or replacement should be low floor good quality air conditioned buses considering the commuter comfort. “Besides, the proposed city transport authority should introduce gender based transport services in Srinagar city.”

As per the study conducted by the MoUD, GoI (2008), 44% of urban motorized trips (27% of all trips) were already being catered for by Public Transport and in Mega cities, the share of public Transport was already 63% of motorized trips.

The report recommends special buses for women. Mandatory seat reservations shall be made for senior citizens and the persons with disabilities. “It is proposed that the Srinagar Metropolitan Transport Corporation shall initially purchase a fleet of 500 modern comfortable air conditioned low floor buses during first quarter of this master plan (2016-2020).

According to the report, it is recommended that the inter-district public transport other than MPVs plying from other districts shall be restricted to the proposed regional bus terminals and shall act as feeder service for the HCBS.

“With the introduction of HCBS, most of the passengers are expected to switch over to this modern bus system. In spite of the fact that a comprehensive service coverage has been proposed under HCBS, BRTS for promoting public transport, the Para transit (mini-buses, MPVs etc) shall continue to operate as feeder service on some of the city roads where HCBS cannot be made operational.”