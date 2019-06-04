Srinagar DLSCC clears 17 cases pending for over 25 years

June 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Rs 102 lac sanctioned as compensation in favour of sixteen cases, benefit under SRO 43 cleared in favour of one

The Srinagar District Level Screening-cum-Coordination Committee (DLSCC) under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Monday cleared seventeen cases pertaining to victims of militancy-related incidents that had been pending for the last 20 to 25 years.

The meeting discussed twenty cases of which eleven cases were cleared for cash compensation of 4 lac rupees each and one case was cleared for grant of ex gratia relief of 1 lac rupees. One other case was also cleared for compassionate appointment under SRO-43/1994.

The committee also cleared four cases of damage to residential houses for grant of ex gratia relief of an aggregate amount of 56.82 lac rupees sanctioned in favour of next of kins of the deceased persons.

ADC Srinagar K K Sidha among other members of the Committee were present in the meeting.