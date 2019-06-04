About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar DLSCC clears 17 cases pending for over 25 years

Rs 102 lac sanctioned as compensation in favour of sixteen cases, benefit under SRO 43 cleared in favour of one

 The Srinagar District Level Screening-cum-Coordination Committee (DLSCC) under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Monday cleared seventeen cases pertaining to victims of militancy-related incidents that had been pending for the last 20 to 25 years.
The meeting discussed twenty cases of which eleven cases were cleared for cash compensation of 4 lac rupees each and one case was cleared for grant of ex gratia relief of 1 lac rupees. One other case was also cleared for compassionate appointment under SRO-43/1994.
The committee also cleared four cases of damage to residential houses for grant of ex gratia relief of an aggregate amount of 56.82 lac rupees sanctioned in favour of next of kins of the deceased persons.
ADC Srinagar K K Sidha among other members of the Committee were present in the meeting.

 

Latest News

32-year-old man shot dead by unknown gunmen in Panthachowk

32-year-old man shot dead by unknown gunmen in Panthachowk

Jun 03 | Agencies
Kathua rape and murder: Verdict to be announced on June 10

Kathua rape and murder: Verdict to be announced on June 10

Jun 03 | Agencies
JTFRP to prepare comprehensive artisan database of over 4 lakh craft a ...

JTFRP to prepare comprehensive artisan database of over 4 lakh craft a ...

Jun 03 | Agencies
MCI recognises all 100 uptake seats in SKIMS MC

MCI recognises all 100 uptake seats in SKIMS MC

Jun 03 | Agencies
SOG personnel injured critically in accidental fire in Kadipora Anantn ...

SOG personnel injured critically in accidental fire in Kadipora Anantn ...

Jun 03 | Agencies
Intruders body handed over to Pak authorities

Intruders body handed over to Pak authorities

Jun 03 | Press Trust of India
Air Force transport plane goes missing near China border

Air Force transport plane goes missing near China border

Jun 03 | Agencies
Traffic jams irk commuters in cty ahead of Eid

Traffic jams irk commuters in cty ahead of Eid

Jun 03 | Rising Kashmir News
Eid-ul-Fitr prayers to be offered at Eidgah Srinagar at 10:00 am: AAJ

Eid-ul-Fitr prayers to be offered at Eidgah Srinagar at 10:00 am: AAJ

Jun 03 | Rising Kashmir News
Rain, thunderstorm at isolated places in Kashmir in next 48 hrs: MeT

Rain, thunderstorm at isolated places in Kashmir in next 48 hrs: MeT

Jun 03 | Agencies
Releasing separatists on Eid can be a good CBM: Tarigami

Releasing separatists on Eid can be a good CBM: Tarigami

Jun 03 | Agencies
Charisharief woman

Charisharief woman's body exhumed for examination

Jun 03 | RK Online Desk
Khalilzad discusses Afghan peace process with Pakistani leaders

Khalilzad discusses Afghan peace process with Pakistani leaders

Jun 03 | Press Trust of India
Fire breaks out in Army barrack in Pulwama

Fire breaks out in Army barrack in Pulwama

Jun 03 | PTI
Clashes erupt during CASO in Kulgam

Clashes erupt during CASO in Kulgam's Tarigam

Jun 03 | RK Online Desk
Uri gas cylinder blast: Two sisters succumb, toll 4

Uri gas cylinder blast: Two sisters succumb, toll 4

Jun 03 | RK Online Desk
Shopian encounter: Slain duo identified as militant, his associate say ...

Shopian encounter: Slain duo identified as militant, his associate say ...

Jun 03 | RK Online Desk
Tipper driver killed in Ganderbal road accident

Tipper driver killed in Ganderbal road accident

Jun 03 | Umar Raina
Qatar rejects Mecca talks outcome

Qatar rejects Mecca talks outcome

Jun 03 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Car bombing kills 17 in Syria

Car bombing kills 17 in Syria's Azaz: monitor

Jun 03 | AFP/Press Trust of India
2 bodies recovered after brief shootout in Shopian village

2 bodies recovered after brief shootout in Shopian village

Jun 03 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar DLSCC clears 17 cases pending for over 25 years

Rs 102 lac sanctioned as compensation in favour of sixteen cases, benefit under SRO 43 cleared in favour of one

              

 The Srinagar District Level Screening-cum-Coordination Committee (DLSCC) under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Monday cleared seventeen cases pertaining to victims of militancy-related incidents that had been pending for the last 20 to 25 years.
The meeting discussed twenty cases of which eleven cases were cleared for cash compensation of 4 lac rupees each and one case was cleared for grant of ex gratia relief of 1 lac rupees. One other case was also cleared for compassionate appointment under SRO-43/1994.
The committee also cleared four cases of damage to residential houses for grant of ex gratia relief of an aggregate amount of 56.82 lac rupees sanctioned in favour of next of kins of the deceased persons.
ADC Srinagar K K Sidha among other members of the Committee were present in the meeting.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;