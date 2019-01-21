Srinagar deputy mayor injured during councilors meet

Irfan YatooSrinagar
Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Deputy Mayor Sheikh Mohammad Imran was injured in an assault during a second council meeting on Monday.
According to a senior official at SMC, when Imran entered into SMC hall, a heated argument took place between BJP and Congress corporators during councilor’s session.
"One of the councilors took some object and threw it at Imran's head who fell down,” he said.
He said that Imran was shifted to a nearby police hospital where he got a stitch in his head.