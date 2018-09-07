Srinagar City: Conservation of urban heritage

Bulging, cracking, straining, crumbling, paint blistering, and mortar are the measure problems faced by culturally precious monuments in the city
Abdul Adil Paray
aadil.hist15@gmail.com
Heritage is deemed to mean those buildings, artefacts, structures, areas and precincts that are of historic, aesthetic, architectural or cultural significance and should include natural features with in such areas or precincts of environmental significance or scenic beauty such as sacred groves, hills, hillocks, water bodies (and the areas adjoining the same), open areas, wooded areas, etc.
It must be recognized that the 'cultural landscape' around a heritage site is critical for the interpretation of the site and its built heritage and thus is very much its integral part.
The conservation of built heritage is generally perceived to be in the long term interest of society. The heritage buildings constructed in the past that have high historical, architectural, spiritual, social, political and economic values.
Similarly, heritage buildings are highly valuable and informative in terms of socio-cultural, socio-political, socio-economical and even technological activities of a specific society or group of individual Heritage comprises archaeological sites, remains, ruins, and monuments protected by the ASI and their counterparts in the State.
Also a large number of unprotected groups of buildings, neighbourhoods, and public spaces including landscapes and natural features which provide character and distinctive identity to the city.
Conservation plans and projects for cities must take into account both the protected and unprotected components of the heritage.
Factors deteriorating heritage buildings
The existence of heritage in our environment has indeed provoked the belief that people came from somewhere and this offers the people the self-confidence to face the future. Heritage largely defines the identity of a society and it is passed down from one generation to another.
In order to pass on to future generations what is currently identified as being of cultural significance today, we must imbibe good conservation practices especially for the heritage buildings in order to prevent them from deterioration and extend the life and basic functions of these buildings.
Heritage buildings differ from modern buildings in the sense that they are anticipated to last permanently. Heritage buildings are seriously threatened by environmental agencies such as moisture, intense solar radiation and prevailing winds which change their physical attributes.
The major effects of these environmental agencies include discoloration, abrasion, cracks, stains and fungal growth.
Apart from exposure to weather, biochemical agencies also hasten the deterioration of heritage buildings tremendously.
The major factors responsible for the deterioration of heritage buildings include flood, biological factors, moisture, snow and rain, ground salts and water, windstorm, air pollution, solar radiation, temperature, vibrations, fire, urban development and vandalism.
Measures for conservation
After the physical assessment of the heritage sites in the Srinagar city it is clear that the monuments are in depilated condition.
The major effects can be seen in the in the form of discoloration, abrasions, cracks, stains and fungal growth and vegetation growth.
Bulging, cracking, straining, crumbling, paint blistering, mortar etc. are some of the measure problems faced by the culturally precious monuments in the Srinagar city.
Due to excessive moisture in the masonry freezing and thawing in winter, water in the walls rusting out masonry ties, improper cleaning, such as sandblasting and differential expansion, leading to cracking.
So these monuments need immediate treatment of masonry walls with mortar, plasterwork, treatment of floors and paving, treatment of vegetation at monuments and planning perspective should be effectively implemented to save this precious wealth.
City development, widening of the existing roads and the new Layout Plan under the Master Plan 2035, shall be carried out considering the existing heritage buildings (even if they are not included in a Heritage Precinct) or which may affect listed natural features areas.
The monuments in the city are points of interest within a designed landscape, and consideration of the effect upon the landscape of any planting should influence decisions on the most appropriate management regime to adopt.
In certain cases, improvements to the drainage of waterlogged sites may be beneficial to their conservation, though expert advice should always be sought on this.
It should be remembered, however, that drainage may have an impact on any water-logged archaeological deposits, and also on the flora and fauna of the site.
The city of Srinagar city falls under seismic zone IV and is prone to earth quakes, which can be very harmful to the heritage sites. Hence effective measures should be taken to make heritage monuments vibration resistant. The city is situated on the banks of river Jhelum and hence is affected by floods at times. Therefore, water drainage around the heritage sites is the need of hour.
So far the Master Plan 2035 of Srinagar city is concerned, it has not yet provided the guidelines to protect and conserve the Heritage monuments and sites. It has only identified the heritage sites and have only given assurance to provide guidelines to protect the heritage according to the laws of state and union in future.
On the ground the contents regarding the conservation of heritage in the Master Plan 2035 sounds same as the previous Master Plan 2015 that is a complete failure as reflected by the depleted condition of the urban heritage of the Srinagar city.
The history of the city is written in its old buildings and streets. The conservation cannot be the sole concern of government departments, but it has to be a coordinated effort of local authorities, architects, related professionals, academicians, private organizations and millions of individuals.
The conservation strategies enhance the historical, architectural, cultural and aesthetic aspects of the town by giving a rebirth to the dyeing urban heritage.
The conservation measures, if taken in time will save Srinagar from losing its precious heritage from gradual but imminent destruction.
Following conservation measures and strategies are required to arrest the damage and decay in the heritage area:
- The monument are many in number so conservation of all require huge amount and time. Hence conservation of the heritage buildings can be carried out in phased manner
- The restoration of the heritage monuments and buildings of historical, architectural, archaeological and cultural significance should be started not on papers only but in ground
- The areas under conservation shall be suitably treated for landscape and as far as possible shall be utilised for social and cultural activities and sanitation should be maintained on any cost
- The attempt should be to bring together synergies from stakeholders from various departments, disciplines and practice areas and usher towards the cause to promote integrated approaches across these departments and disciplines for the conservation, preservation and protection of our heritage
- The Planning Authority has to develop guidelines for development, re-development, additions, alterations, repairs, renovation and reuse of heritage buildings within and according to the provisions laid by various heritage conservation agencies
- Citizens need to be involved and awareness programmes need to be undertaken for effective implementation of heritage management plans and programmes as the conservation of heritage is our collective responsibility
Author works at Department of Archaeology (CCAS), University of Kashmir