Srinagar carom championship from Oct 6

Srinagar:
The J&K Carom Association is going to organise District Srinagar Carom Championship for boys and girls 2018 from 6 October 2018 to 8 October 2018 at Sher-I-Kashmir Indoor Stadium, Srinagar.
The three days tournament is sponsored by J&K State Sports Council and organised by J&K Carom Association.
All the carom players, schools, institutions, colleges and clubs are requested to register their names or send their entries on email khanbasukhan@gmail.com for the championship on or before 05-Oct-2018 or contact on mobile number 7006533375 and 7006533375