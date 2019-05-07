About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 07, 2019

Srinagar beset with multiple problems, need for a holistic plan: DC

Line departments asked to propose ideas, projects to address dev concerns

 Senior officers from all line departments of Srinagar have been instructed to propose ideas and projects that will redress the city's varied problems and bridge its shortfalls and asked to prepare themselves for what was described as determined efforts aimed at making Srinagar vibrant as it deserves.
The instructions were issued in an all-department meeting held here Monday under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.
The line departments were told that the Governor administration is keen on addressing the problems and deficiencies of Srinagar and is looking for concrete proposals and efforts in that direction.
The DC while speaking on the occasion said the proposals must be based on comprehensive developmental plans which do not just address Srinagar city's short-term problems but also put in a place a mechanism that institutionalises its long-term development. He said Srinagar is beset with multiple problems and there is a need that a coordinated and holistic plan is prepared to tackle its concerns and guide its path to development that it deserves.
Dr Shahid specified areas of concern that departments will need to keep in mind while formulating their respective plans adding that the later will be a sort of vision document for addressing problems and larger development of the Srinagar city.
Chief Planning Officer Srinagar and senior officers from all departments in the district attended meeting.

 

 

