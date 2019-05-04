About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 04, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Srinagar-Baramulla highway in shambles

‘Dust, potholes cause inconvenience to commuters’

 The highway connecting Srinagar with Muzaffarabad via Baramulla is in shambles—creating huge inconvenience to commuters.
People in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district claim it a failure of state government saying that the highway is dotted by potholes creating problems for the people. They said that while as other highways in the state are seeing a facelift, the Srinagar-Baramulla highway is getting worse.
“It is apparent that the money for development of Srinagar-Baramulla highway is being siphoned off. Both the state and district administrations have failed in maintaining the highway,” Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Kanispora Baramulla said.
He said that the six kilometer road from Kanispora to Baramulla has potholes causing frequent traffic jams which results in huge inconvenience to the commuters.
The highway connects Srinagar with Muzzafarabad and passes through Pattan, Sangrama, Baramulla and Uri markets.
“Despite repeated reminders and representations, the concerned officials have failed to repair the patches of highway,” Er.Tariq Ahmad Mughloo, General Secretary Trader Federation Baramulla said. He said that the people especially school children and the patients are facing tremendous hardships due to the bad condition of the highway.
“More than 6 educational institutions both private and government fall on this highway in Baramulla only. The stretch from Kanispora up to Baramulla town is in tatters due to which students suffer. Even pregnant women had also complained of complications after being carried on way to the District Hospital Baramulla,” Tariq added. The residents said the dust emanating from these potholes is creating more problem for the commuters as well as pedestrians.
“With improved weather condition, travelling on certain particular stretches on this highway has become more difficult. Dust emanating from these potholes is a serious threat to health of thousands of people traveling on this highway besides people living around. The pedestrians too have to cover their face completely to avoid airborne diseases,” Irshad Ahmad, a shopkeeper said.
Locals said that few weeks back authorities filled several potholes in Baramulla town but major portions on the highway are in tatters. The people have expressed dissatisfaction over the work done by BEACON authorities, responsible for the maintenance of the Highway.
The highway passing through the areas in subdivision Uri too is dotted with potholes with authorities in no mood to repair it.
When contacted, District Development Commissioner Baramulla, Ghulam Nabi Itoo said that the repairmen work on Srinagar-Baramulla highway will be done as the weather improves.
"I have talked to BEACON officials and they are ready to carry out necessary repairment work. Few people have blocked drainage system near Kanispora area in Baramulla. But we have started work on it. Trade bodies, Auqaf committees and officials visited the area to find a way out to solve the problem,” DC Baramulla said.
He said that the repair work on the Highway will begin very soon and he will personally monitor the overall work on the Highway so that flawless work is carried out.
The bad condition of the roads has also inflicted huge losses to the transporters, who often claim the maintenance of their vehicles has doubled over the past few months due to the dilapidated condition of the road.
They said that dilapidated condition of the road is also one of the major reasons which leads to frequent traffic jams in the town.
The traders and transporters of Baramulla appealed the state and district administration to carry out the macadamisation of the highway so that people will not have to suffer any more.

