Published at November 24, 2018


Srinagar-Banihal train service suspended for third consecutive

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Local Train services remained suspended in south Kashmir for third consecutive day in Kashmir on Saturday due to security reasons.

A senior railway official said that train service was suspended on Srinagar and Banihal route, however, the trains were running normally on Srinagar-Baramulla route. 

On Friday train service was suspended as a precautionary measure following the killing of six local militants in a gunfight with government forces in Anantnag district. 

On Thursday, rail service was suspended in view of shutdown called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against the killing of Tehreek-e-Hurraut leader Hafizullah Mir by unidentified gunmen in Anantnag.

