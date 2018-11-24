Srinagar-Banihal train service suspended for third consecutive

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Local Train services remained suspended in south Kashmir for third consecutive day in Kashmir on Saturday due to security reasons.
A senior railway official said that train service was suspended on Srinagar and Banihal route, however, the trains were running normally on Srinagar-Baramulla route.
On Friday train service was suspended as a precautionary measure following the killing of six local militants in a gunfight with government forces in Anantnag district.
On Thursday, rail service was suspended in view of shutdown called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against the killing of Tehreek-e-Hurraut leader Hafizullah Mir by unidentified gunmen in Anantnag.