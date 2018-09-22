Srinagar Automotive rolls out new Kwid

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Srinagar Automotive Private Limited, an authorized dealership of Renault India, rolled out all-new feature loaded Kwid at its Lasjan Byepass showroom at Srinagar.
Regional Head Deepak Riana, ASM Karan Sood and customers were present.
The Kwid, based on the CMF-A platform, measures 3,679 mm in length, 1,579 mm in width, 1,478 mm in height and 2,422 mm in wheelbase. It has a ground clearance of 180 mm and a fuel tank capacity of 28 litres.
Features seen in the top-end variant include power steering, New Razor Edge Front Grille Chrome, New First in Class Reverse parking camera, AC, front power windows, fog-lamps, and a key integrated central locking system, a 7-inch touch-screen Media-NAV system with Bluetooth, USB, AUX, and an optional driver airbag.
The Kwid is offered in two engine options (0.8 L & 1.0 L) both are three-cylinder petrol engine which are capable of 54 PS @ 5500 rpm & 68 PS @ 4250 rpm. It is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox, with an ARAI-rated fuel efficiency of 25.17 km/L & 23.01Km/L respectively. It is also offered in AMT with 1.0L engine option and has a ARAI-rated fuel efficiency of 24.04 km/L.
With the superior mileage and high localization level, Renault Kwid has best-in-class maintenance. Renault is offering best in class 1,00,000 km or 4 Year Warranty, extendable up to 5 years. Renault is also offering complementary Road Side Assistance for 4 years.
From the accessories point of view, Renault Kwid comes in tempting array of design, trim and technological accessories that will allow customers to customize the vehicle as per their choice. An exciting range of accessories across 60 categories have been developed along with an interesting set of lifestyle decals. In addition to this Renault is offering 6 accessory packs—Basic pack, Essential Pack, Smart Chrome Pack, Intense Chrome pack, Luxury pack and Outdoor pack.