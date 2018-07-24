About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Srinagar attack: CRPF trooper succumbs

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man who was injured in a militant attack near Fire and Emergency Services department in Batamaloo area of Srinagar on Tuesday late afternoon, succumbed to injuries.

Reports said that the militants opened fire upon the 23 bn CRPF party. In the incident, a CRPF trooper namely constable Shanker Lal sustained serious injuries and was taken to police hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Earlier, SSP Srinagar Imtiaz Ismail Parray had said that the militants opened fire upon CRPF men in Batmaloo, resulting in injuries to a CRPF man.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the SSP had said. (GNS)

