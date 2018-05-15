Srinagar airport to get night landing facility

CM directs quick completion of infra upgradation at airport, reviews Jammu airport expansion
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 14:
The Srinagar airport would soon be having night landing facility for which all preparations are being done by concerned agencies.
This was disclosed in a high level meet held here today with Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti in chair.
The introduction of the facility would give a big push to the tourism sector in particular besides further improving the connectivity with other areas of the country and would also help in improving the economy of the State as well.
The meeting was informed that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has granted necessary permission for operating night flights and the necessary infrastructural upgradation in this regard is being done by the Airport Authority of India and other State agencies.
The CM directed completion of all these upgradations within a month’s time so that the facility is thrown open in view of the tourist season in Valley.
She directed immediate release of Rs. 3.86 crore for meeting the expenses of raising ancillary infrastructural facilities for night hours at the Airport for the convenience of travellers and the staff.
Mehbooba also directed the concerned agencies to take measures for minimising the rush of the traffic on the road leading to Srinagar airport from Humhama. She asked for exploring the suggestions of putting more body scanners at the gate, widening of entry road from the gate upto terminal building and use of buses for taking passengers inside airport.
The CM also reviewed the pace of work on the expansion of Jammu Airport and directed early start of works on the expansion of the runway for which the tenders have been already floated. She directed the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu and Jammu Airport authorities to flesh out the formalities of exchange of land with Army authorities to start the work on runway expansion at the earliest.
The meeting was informed that 375 kanals of land have been transferred to Animal Husbandry Department in lieu of their land at Belicharan and rest of the land would be provided to them at Chatta.
Mehbooba directed the Jammu Airport authorities and Jammu Divisional administration to explore, in the meantime, extension of landing hours at the Jammu airport beyond 5pm and take measures required in this regard.
The CM also directed the Jammu Divisional administration to identify spots for construction of Greenfield airport at Jammu.
Chief Secretary, B B Vyas; DGP, Dr. S P Vaid; Financial Commissioner, Housing & Urban Development, K B Aggarwal; administrative secretaries of concerned Departments; Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu; representatives from Airport Authority of India; officers of Divisional and district administration were present in the meeting.