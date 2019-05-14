Srinagar admin recovers subsidised rice repackaged as popular brands

May 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Culprits to be handed toughest punishment, investigations to look into official involvement: DC Srinagar

The authorities in Srinagar Sunday raided a residential house at Kralkhud area in the old city where subsidized rice meant for sale at government fair price stores was repackaged into bags of popular rice brands.

The raid was carried out after a tip-off about the fraudulent dealing. Executive magistrate M A Shah conducted the raid after getting a search warrant recovering a cache of subsidised rice being repackaged at the site.

The culprits were arrested and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

District Magistrate Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary who has directed for a sustained campaign against unlawful business dealings including food adulteration and profiteering in the district said the culprits will be handed due punishments.

He said official involvement in the illegal dealing is also being investigated assuring of the toughest punition to whoever found involved.

The raid was in punishment of ongoing efforts of the district administration to check unlawful food business dealings in the district.