Srinagar admin discusses district disaster management plan

June 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Plan to make preparedness effortless, response & mitigation well-organised: DC

District administration Srinagar on Thursday held a discussion group to finalise a disaster management plan aimed at evolving an effective standard operating procedure to deal with disaster situations in the district.

Senior officers from all line departments of the district attended the discussion group held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.

Extensive discussions were held on how a responsive and effective disaster management mechanism through a robust institutional framework can be set up in the district.

The discussions covered various aspects including duties and responsibilities of different departments and officers and resources that need to be made available and their effective use under a well-organised guiding mechanism.

It was informed that the district disaster management plan will involve a four-tier response mechanism with SDMs along with senior officers of line departments and Tehsildars and BDOs being in charge of responsibilities at the sub-divisional and block levels and Panchayat Inspectors and Ward Officers at the panchayat and ward levels.

The deliberations also discussed department-wise roles and responsibilities that will need to be made part of the management plan and the measures that need to be taken to strengthen them and make them capable.

It was said that in addition to the government workforce available with the district administration a network of volunteers in all zones of the district needs to be built under a proper incentivised mechanism which will ensure their availability at the time of need.

Multiple other aspects and requirements like holding of regular training programmes and disaster drills and development of generic task force teams to strengthen and finalise the disaster management plan for the district were also discussed during the discussion group.

ADC Srinagar K K Sidha gave a detailed presentation on what the district administration has devised and what is expected from concerned line departments as part of the district disaster management plan.

Director Disaster Management Aamir Ali who was also present also shared his insights on disaster management and how it could be strengthened in the district. He highlighted focus areas and requirements specific to the Srinagar district and called for attention thereto while formulating a plan.

The DC while speaking on the occasion emphasised the importance of devising a plan that will institutionalise disaster management in the district through a robust and responsive mechanism.

He said the idea is to make preparedness for dealing with disaster situations in the district an effortless exercise and response and mitigation a well-organised effort as part of an all-inclusive and coordinated plan.

Joint Director Planning M Y Lone and senior officers from all line departments attended the discussion group.