Sri Sri’s ‘Paigam-e-Mohabat’ flops

Participants lured with cricket bat, sewing machine fake promises stage protests
Spiritual guru asks Kashmiris to forget past, and to move forward
Participants lured with cricket bat, sewing machine fake promises stage protests
Irfan YattooSrinagar:
Noted spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar had to face major embarrassment during an event at Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) when people started leaving out the much-hyped ‘peace’ meet - ‘Paigam-e-Mohabat’ on Saturday.
Around 2000 people from different districts of the Valley were invited to attend the event but the participants staged protests at the event and accused the organisers of cheating them.
The event was organised by the ‘J&K Coordination Committee’.
Leaving the venue, a group of youngsters while raising pro-freedom slogans, told Rising Kashmir that the organisers told them that they would be given cricket kits at the event which was a lie.
Owais Zargar, 19, a student from Budgam district said, “We don’t know anything about this guru and organisers promised us cricket kits.”
A group of women told Rising Kashmir that they were ‘tricked’ to attend the controversial event by the organisers who promised them sewing machines.
Rafeeqa Begum, 35, a resident of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district said, “We left our homes early morning and were promised sewing machines and certificates from skill centers.”
She said they did not know that Sri Sri was coming and if he had real love for the people of Kashmir, he should persuade New Delhi to stop use of bullets and pellets on Kashmiri civilians.
The founder of ‘Art of Living’, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar while addressing the gathering said peace process for Kashmir would continue and that it had been started in 1980.
“Every time I feel the pain of common Kashmiris and in the pain, I have found a glimpse of love for the humanity and our joint efforts can bring peace in Kashmir,” Shankar said.
He said his organisation had worked for Kashmiri youth in Kashmir and the youth had come to his campus at Banglore in batches where they got training in different skill development programmes.
Shankar said they had also opened four to five such training centers in the Valley and in future they were planning to form such centers at the grass root level.
He said he wants to see Kashmir as the Switzerland of Asia and urged people to jointly work for peace process in Kashmir.
Shankar said ‘Paigam-e-Mohabbat’ was the peace programme by which they felt the pain of the people.
“The pride of Kashmiris is like a mountain and their hearts are big as Dal Lake,” he said.
Shankar said there was a need to forget past as it made people sad and to move forward and think for the society.
He said Kashmiri was a sweet language which very few people in the world knew and called for teaching Kashmiri language in every university of India.
Later addressing a news conference, Shankar while reacting to the recent killings in Shopian by Army said every killing was condemnable whether it was of a civilian or army personnel.
He said his organisation has provided treatment to many pellet victims injured during the 2016 mass uprising.
Earlier, a Kashmiri Sikh leader, Jagmohan Raina, who was present on the occasion, said Sikh community shared a bond of brotherhood with Muslims in the Valley and that they had never faced any discrimination in the State.
“During the last decade, people of the State have been targeted by bullets and pellets and there was no sign of peace in the Valley,” he said. “The government should start a peace process.”
He told Shankar that if New Delhi had to win the hearts of the people in Kashmir, people like him had to come with open hearts.
irfanahyattoo@gmail.com
0 Comment(s)