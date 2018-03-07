Sri Lanka blocks social networks amid communal violence

AgenciesKandy
Social networks across Sri Lanka were blocked on Wednesday by the government as around 600 troops were deployed in the central district of Kandy, where incidents of violence between Muslims and Buddhists continued for the third consecutive day despite a state of emergency.
The government declared a 10-day state of emergency on Tuesday following communal violence in the Buddhist-majority island nation. Businesses and schools across the Kandy district remained shut, Efe news reported.
Police clamped an indefinite curfew on Sunday night in Kandy where the violence has been centered following the death of a Buddhist man in an altercation with a group of Muslims.
Following the man's burial on Tuesday, a wave of disturbances broke out in Teldeniya, where supposed radical Buddhists burned a mosque and some 100 shops.
The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission first ordered Internet operators to block social networking sites and instant messaging applications in Kandy and then extended it to other parts of the country.
(Photograph used in this story is representational)
