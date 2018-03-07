About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Sri Lanka blocks social networks amid communal violence

Published at March 07, 2018 08:04 PM 0Comment(s)1644views


Sri Lanka blocks social networks amid communal violence

Agencies

Kandy

Social networks across Sri Lanka were blocked on Wednesday by the government as around 600 troops were deployed in the central district of Kandy, where incidents of violence between Muslims and Buddhists continued for the third consecutive day despite a state of emergency.

The government declared a 10-day state of emergency on Tuesday following communal violence in the Buddhist-majority island nation. Businesses and schools across the Kandy district remained shut, Efe news reported.

Police clamped an indefinite curfew on Sunday night in Kandy where the violence has been centered following the death of a Buddhist man in an altercation with a group of Muslims.

Following the man's burial on Tuesday, a wave of disturbances broke out in Teldeniya, where supposed radical Buddhists burned a mosque and some 100 shops.

The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission first ordered Internet operators to block social networking sites and instant messaging applications in Kandy and then extended it to other parts of the country.

(Photograph used in this story is representational)

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top