Sqay selection trials on Dec 8

Published at December 05, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

Jammu & Kashmir Sqay Association is going to conduct selection trails on 8 December 2018 at Indoor Sports Stadium Srinagar to select the state teams for 19th Junior and Senior National Sqay Championship scheduled to be held at Panchkula Haryana from 25th to 27th January 2019
All the interested players of state are have been asked to attend the selection trails on the 8th December 2018 at Indoor Stadium Srinagar.
The selected players have to through screening by J&K State Sports Council on 22nd of December 2018 at Pologround.

 

 

