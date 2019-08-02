About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Spurious drugs scam

In June 2019 the Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI) batches of as many as 18 pharmaceutical companies of substandard quality. Seventeen of these companies are private and batches of Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited (IDPL), which is a PSU, were also found of substandard quality. Earlier, the central government said that lot of money was being saved with the availability and sales of cheaper generic drugs. As per one report the BPPI has entered into a contract with 146 pharmaceutical manufacturing companies for procuring generic medicines to be sold through dedicated retail outlets. While as the quality of medicine may be closely monitored by the agency at the central level, in the state sale of substandard drugs continues with impunity. Spurious drugs are said to have flooded the market due to lack of monitoring by the Drug and Food Control Organization (DFCO). Some years ago (during NC-Congress coalition government) the government was close to busting the substandard medicines supplying racket, but political interventions put a halt to it. Lacunae in the procurement process (in government supply) were exposed, even some high profile officials were said to be directly involved, but no action was taken. Two former Congress ministers during a brawl blamed each other of being involved in scams, including the spurious drug scam. But the government did nothing, neither against the officials who were responsible for procuring medicines sample of which was found to contain zero percentage of needed salt, nor against the alleged tainted ministers. Even a private company that was named in a document as having provided the spurious batch rejected the claim and said it never sold or supplied the medicines. That brings us to the present day affairs – companies whose drug samples have repeatedly failed the laboratory tests continue to produce the drugs and the government departments have made purchases from them. The state government had earlier envisaged that it will devise a mechanism to develop the intelligence based action plan to curb the sale of spurious drugs. The action plan was to reward the people who would inform about the sale of spurious drugs. But the plan was never rolled out. Brazen violations in the production of drugs have been noticed in Kashmir as it has turned out to be a lucrative industry for people to mint money. As the governor administration has vowed to fight corruption with force and ferocity, it remain to be seen if the culprits in the most notorious scams (alleged) are nabbed and  justice is administered.

