Despite the enactment of policy on drug control in the state, sale of substandard medicine continues at full strength in Kashmir. According to reports and the general perception of the people living in the Valley, spurious drugs have flooded markets due to lack of monitoring by the Drug and Food Control Organization (DFCO). Rules are continuously being flouted and medicines are being sold by pharmacists without prescription that has also spurred the dangerous trend of self medication. A large number of chemist shops are said to be run by quacks and without valid licenses due to which there is no authentic record of the drugs that are sold and consumed in Kashmir. With the drug addiction already on rise among the youth here the failures of the drug policy have become apparent with the unchecked sale of banned drugs. From lifting samples to testing to declaring samples spurious there is a lot that is amiss in the state. Moreover there is a lack of punitive action by the authorities against the manufacturing units which are selling the substandard drugs in the state. Companies whose drug samples have repeatedly failed the laboratory tests continue to produce the drugs and even government departments have procured from them. The state government had earlier envisaged that it will devise a mechanism to develop the intelligence based action plan to curb the sale of spurious drugs. The action plan was to reward the people who would have informed about the sale of spurious drugs. But such a plan was never rolled out. Brazen violations in the production of drugs have been noticed in Kashmir as it has turned out to be a lucrative industry for people to mint money. The government is playing havoc with the lives of people and it is particularly the poor people who are at the receiving end as the supplies through the government hospitals often fail in the quality tests. The grim reminder to this practice is the repeated alert notices which are issued by government asking people not to consume the drugs of companies whose samples fail the laboratory tests. But most of these alert notices are not properly publicized due to which the risk of consumption of spurious drugs always abounds. Police in different raids across the valley have recovered banned drugs including banned sedatives and pain killers. How these drugs enter Kashmir valley and are brazenly sold and purchased need to be demystified. The onus is on the controlling authority that appears to be sleeping over this serious matter.