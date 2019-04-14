Spring Shield Cricket Tourney begins at Anantnag

April 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The joint venture of J&K State Sports Council and the Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K gave shape to ‘Spring Shield Cricket Tournament’ began here at Sports Stadium. Thousands of cricket enthusiasts and children from different Government and Private schools attended the inaugural ceremony of the mega cricket tournament.

Secretary J&K State Sports Council Dr. Naseem Javaid Chowdary and Director General of Youth Services & Sports Department Dr Saleem ur Rehman after interacting with the players of both the teams playing inaugural match declared the tournament open.

Valley’s star cricketer Parveez Rasool besides Abid Nabi and some senior cricketers were also present on the opening ceremony.

Proceedings of the function were conducted by Broadcaster Azhar Hajini.

While providing details about the uniqueness of the tournament, Mubashir Hassan Director State Cricket Academy and Publications in J&K State Sports Council stated that the purpose of the tournament is to provide a platform to the youth to display their cricketing skills, to encourage better sports environment and to find the future International and IPL Stars from all the three divisions of the state. The selected lot will be groomed in the SCA units across the state and if need arises, they will be sent to cricket academies outside the state for advanced training to hone their skills.

The inaugural match of the tournament was played between two local teams Mattan Reds and Late Javaid Sports Club. Late Javaid Sports Club won the match by bundling out their opponents on mere 142 runs. Ishtiyaq Rasool was declared man of the match as he took 3 wickets for 11 runs in his four overs. He also scored 28 runs.

JD Kashmir of Youth Services and Sports Department Bashir Ahmed, also interacted with the players besides the other officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council. Whilr applauding the role of the tournament were committee Ms Nuzhat Divisional Sports Officer (K) apprised about the challenges faced in organizing such big event. Speaking on the occasion Nusrat Gazala Divisional Sports Officer (C) present on the occasion also applauded the role of the organizing team in particular.

The event of a unique kind which is divided into three phases will see hundreds of teams playing each other for the coveted Spring Shield Trophy carrying cash bounties in the last phase.