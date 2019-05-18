Sprawling luxury in tranquillity

May 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Orchard Retreat & Spa, Srinagar has come up as a unique luxury resort at Zakura providing a luxury experience to the visitors.

In an interview, General Manager Faheem Ahmad Qureshi shares how the luxury hotel has set new benchmark in the hospitality sector

Please tell us briefly about the property?

The Orchard Retreat & Spa, Srinagar is celebrated as a very special destination for being the first of its kind in the valley. With 20 Luxury Bedroom Cottages, Club Lounge, Best-in-class dining experience, exclusive recreational areas, this is a resort which makes sure guests eat, drink, play, and enjoy every moment here. The Orchard Retreat & Spa is brimming with cultural landmarks and new things to explore.

How has the opening been for the property?

The opening has been tremendous in terms of business, guest and colleague satisfaction, as we exceeded our expectations in these areas. The combined efforts led The Orchard Retreat & Spa, Srinagar to create an image as one of the best resort in the valley. Despite challenges that occurred, we remained positive and ensured we exceed our guest expectations, while maintaining the highest service quality.

What is the USP of the property?

In the middle of the ethereal orchard, this resort compels traveller to experience life in high definition. Amid lush apple trees and ancient groves overlooking the mountains making it a postcard-perfect and picturesque. When it comes to spirit-stirring wide-screen lookouts, there's never a dull moment at The Orchard Retreat & Spa, Srinagar. The resort also offers much-needed catharsis, with aromatic live cooking, world-class dining, glorious landscaped lawns and vibrant calendar of events right within your reach. E-Rickshaws are available to ride and explore around— there’s nowhere more satisfying for people-watching the natural beauty after sitting in a noise free wheeler. Over and above this our unmatched hospitality is our USP.

How do you deal with the competition in the market, since Kashmir is a popular tourist destination?

With the concept of first of its kind in the valley, The Orchard Retreat & Spa, Srinagar is hailed as being the valley’s most hospitable host which promises the authenticity of flavours in the food and originality of oils at the Spa and health retreats. Long-weekend packages and culinary experiences allow guests to have the most exciting escapes imaginable even when you only have time for the shortest breaks.

What kind of marketing strategies are you adopting to promote the property?

We are actively involved in digital marketing and there is no doubt that social media and email campaigning has increased presence of the brand in the map for some guests and in travel trade who might not have otherwise heard of our resort. But will such exposure to new guests immediately turn into revenue? I can’t say yes but it will definitely have a positive impact in the long run.

Print Media, Travel Trade Fairs and FAM trips are some of the other ways we are adapting to create an interest in our brand identity. Ultimately these efforts will pay and turn into revenue.

How are you engaging with the travel agents to boost your business?

Together with local tour companies, we have planned day tours to major attractions in kashmir which showcase the beauty and cultural heritage. We work closely with our travel trade partners in different cities also to showcase the concepts which are carried by The Orchard Retreat & Spa, Srinagar. We will be actively participating in regional and international travel trade shows to continuously raise awareness about the product.

What are your plans for the future?

We are forecasting a very exciting time ahead; will keep investing to enhance our product and service, my team has nicely settled with a focus on future business plan and in creating an exquisite brand experience identity.