Sportspersons stage protest at Pattan

Syed RukayaPattan:
Cricket Association Andergam (CAA) of Pattan staged peaceful protest demonstration on Thursday against the attempts to abrogate Article 35-A of the Constitution which grants special status to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.
The protest which was held at Andergam Cricket Ground before the quarter final match of 2nd Rehman T-20 Cup 2018 between Handwara Reds and Blue Star Naidkhai began.
Scores of the players and members of CAA Baramulla took part in protest who were later joined by spectators.
The cricketers and match officials donning cricket jerseys were carrying banners and placards reading “We stand against the abrogation of Article 35-A”.
The protesters while talking to Rising Kashmir said that they won’t tolerate any annulations in Article 35-A by the Supreme Court of which the hearing is listed on 31st of August 2018.
“Article 35-A is the identity of people of J&K and Government of India should resist from any such misadventure. It will have severe repercussions if even a minor change is brought to the Article 35-A,” said the protesters.
The protesters said that sportspersons stands with the masses in their fight against the abrogation of Article 35-A.
The protesters vowed to keep fighting to safeguard and uphold the special status of J&K.
“Our protest will continue until Supreme Court will not dismiss the petitions. Every sportsperson and association should come forward and raise their voice.”
rukayasyed@gmail.com