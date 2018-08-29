Sportspersons need encouragement, professional grooming: CS

Hails organizers of organizing first-ever Ladakh School Olympics in Leh
Hails organizers of organizing first-ever Ladakh School Olympics in Leh
Rising Kashmir NewsLEH, AUGUST 28:
Hailing the organizers for conducting first-ever Ladakh School Olympics in this picturesque mountainous district, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam Tuesday said that sports not only help improve physical health but inculcate self-discipline, team spirit and camaraderie.
“Ladakh School Olympics-2018 is the best thing that has happened to Leh in a very long time,” Chief Secretary said while addressing an enthusiastic gathering of sportspersons and school children at the closing ceremony of the Ladakh School Olympics at NDS Stadium here on the conclusion of his 2-Day extensive visit to the district.
Executive Councilor Tourism, TseringSandup, Executive Councilor Animal & Sheep Husbandry, Mumtaz Hussain, DC, Leh,AvnyLavasa, SSP, Leh SargunShukla, Zonal Manager ICICI Bank Vishal Batra and other ICICI Officials, District Officers, Principals and teachers were also present at the grand closing ceremony.
Chief Secretary, who was the Chief Guest at the function, complimented the efforts put in by LAHDC Leh, District Administration and other organizers for showcasing such a high quality and professionally conducted the event. He especially appreciated the equal participation of girls in the local Olympics which he said is a sign of gender equality and urged the girls to continue their sporting career even after school.
Giving example of Manipur as a state that has excelled in sports, Chief Secretary said that Ladakhi people being resilient, tough and living at a high altitude can excel in professional sports. He asserted that sports will energize the youth and push them towards achievement not only in Ladakh but in entire J&K and get glory to the nation.
He said that Hill Development Council and the district administration have taken the first step in this direction by organizing the Ladakh School Olympics.
Chief Secretary committed to sanction a lump sum amount to Hill Council to complete some substantial amount of work in creating good sports facilities in Leh. He also assured support in fulfilling requirements of training centres and other facilities in promoting sports in Ladakh. He suggested to the DC to create a secretariat and institutionalize Ladakh School Olympics for making it an annual event.
Earlier, EC Tourism, TseringSandup extended a warm welcome to Chief Secretary. He said that such kind of Olympics is happening for the first time in the history of Ladakh. He mentioned about the achievements of local Ladakhi children in sports like Ice-hockey, Marathon, Everest Summit and maintained that Ladakhi children have great sporting potential that can be exhibited given the opportunity.
DC, Leh AvnyLavasa giving a brief background of Ladakh School Olympics said that this initiative has set a good benchmark that will help to inspire it as an annual event to create legacy. She spoke about institutionalizing the event and arrange proper training for boxing and Judo. She said that the aim of conducting Ladakh School Olympics is to explore and train world class sportspersons and to promote a sporting culture in the region.
She appreciated the coordinated effort of all the district officers and huge participation of school teachers and students in making School Olympics a great success with satisfactory result. She also expressed gratitude to ICICI Bank, army and all other sponsors for their support in ensuring smooth conduct of the event.
A cultural program was presented by students of CIBS, Choglamsar and Kungfu dance by students of Druk Padma Karpo School, Shey.
Boys Higher Secondary School, Leh was awarded the trophy for overall champion in the boy’s category and Delhi Public school was awarded the overall best school.
Chief Secretary presented trophies, medals and certificates to the winners.
The Chief Secretary wad informed that around 2000 children from 111 schools in Ladakh participated in 19 sports and athletic events in the 5-day long Ladakh School Olympics.