Sports stadiums to be set up in Bandipora colleges under ‘Khelo India’ initiative

March 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner Bandipora Dr Shahbaaz Ahmad Mirza Saturday stressed on developing sports infrastructure in rural areas especially in educational institutions so that students are able to spend their leisure time in sports activities.

He said this while chairing a meeting of officers to review the progress on construction of sports stadiums in Degree Colleges of the district. The meeting was attended by Joint Director Planning Imitiyaz Ahmad, Executive Engineers of R&B Bandipora, Sumbal and Gurez besides officials of Youth Services and Sports.

Mirza said the Department of Rural Development has already constructed playfields in rural areas under MGNREGA in convergence with other departments so as to create productive assets in rural areas under the scheme besides providing jobs.

He directed to upgrade the existing sports grounds at Government Degree College Gurez, Bandipora and Sumbal and also directed to construct Sports Stadiums at the newly established colleges at Hajin And Ajas under Khelo India programme.

Mirza urged for developing the sports infrastructure in every educational institution of the district and said the youth of Bandipora are doing well in the field of sports and have brought laurels for the state in national and international sports events.

He said the government is duty bound to provide a platform to such youths to showcase their talent in sports. He said under ‘Khelo India’ launched by the central government, several sports infrastructure have been developed besides hundreds of sports events have been organised in the district in which thousands of children and youth have participated so far.

He said that government intends to construct playfields in every village besides providing sports kits to the children and said ‘Khelo India’ initiative aims to develop sportsmanship among the youth besides giving a fillip to sports activities.