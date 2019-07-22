Sports play pivotal role in channelize energy of youth in right direction: DDC Budgam

July 22, 2019 |

Reviews preparations for Panchayat-level games

DDC Budgam, Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar Sunday reviewed the status of various sports activities being organized at different places in the district under the age group of 25 years for boys and girls at a meeting held here.

A statement issued by the government spokesman said that DDC Budgam, while speaking on the occasion, said that it is important to channelize the energy of youth in right direction, for which the sports play a pivotal role. Sports not only inculcate the sense of responsibility, discipline among the youth but also keep them mentally as well as physically fit, therefore, it’s very important to engage the youth in the sports activities along with their education.

She said that various sports competitions shall be conducted by District Youth Services & Sports Department in collaboration with Rural Development Department Budgam at the Panchayat level to nurture the talent of rural youth. She called for identification of venues at the earliest with focus on involvement of both students as well as non-students. Around 280 Registered Youth Clubs in District can provide vital information in identification of talented youth aspiring to take part in these games.

Laudeding the role of RDD in recently concluded 'Back to Village' programme, she urged it to actively involve the Panchayat functionaries in the process of organizing the forthcoming games. She instructed for proper arrangements like transport, refreshment, drinking water etc for the participating players. Several other issues related to the forthcoming games were discussed and the DDC issued necessary instructions to the concerned.

Among others, ADC Budgam, District Panchayat Officer, Block Development Officers and officers of concerned Department attended the meeting.