About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 22, 2019 |

Sports play pivotal role in channelize energy of youth in right direction: DDC Budgam

Reviews preparations for Panchayat-level games

 DDC Budgam, Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar Sunday reviewed the status of various sports activities being organized at different places in the district under the age group of 25 years for boys and girls at a meeting held here.
A statement issued by the government spokesman said that DDC Budgam, while speaking on the occasion, said that it is important to channelize the energy of youth in right direction, for which the sports play a pivotal role. Sports not only inculcate the sense of responsibility, discipline among the youth but also keep them mentally as well as physically fit, therefore, it’s very important to engage the youth in the sports activities along with their education.
She said that various sports competitions shall be conducted by District Youth Services & Sports Department in collaboration with Rural Development Department Budgam at the Panchayat level to nurture the talent of rural youth. She called for identification of venues at the earliest with focus on involvement of both students as well as non-students. Around 280 Registered Youth Clubs in District can provide vital information in identification of talented youth aspiring to take part in these games.
Laudeding the role of RDD in recently concluded 'Back to Village' programme, she urged it to actively involve the Panchayat functionaries in the process of organizing the forthcoming games. She instructed for proper arrangements like transport, refreshment, drinking water etc for the participating players. Several other issues related to the forthcoming games were discussed and the DDC issued necessary instructions to the concerned.
Among others, ADC Budgam, District Panchayat Officer, Block Development Officers and officers of concerned Department attended the meeting.

 

Latest News

Guv inaugurates tourism festival, announces two new degree colleges fo ...

Guv inaugurates tourism festival, announces two new degree colleges fo ...

Jul 21 | Agencies
Man held for posting pic of himself having beef in Tamil Nadu

Man held for posting pic of himself having beef in Tamil Nadu

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Develop Patnitop as trekker

Develop Patnitop as trekker's heaven: Navin Choudhary

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Kashmir weary of leaders elected with 10% vote: Jitendra Singh

Kashmir weary of leaders elected with 10% vote: Jitendra Singh

Jul 21 | Rising Kashmir News
Crime Branch questions Naeem Akhtar over alleged irregularities in JKP ...

Crime Branch questions Naeem Akhtar over alleged irregularities in JKP ...

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
UGC may allow pursuing multiple degrees simultaneously

UGC may allow pursuing multiple degrees simultaneously

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Two arrested with charas, 4000 Codeine bottles in Anantnag

Two arrested with charas, 4000 Codeine bottles in Anantnag

Jul 21 |
Teenager dies in Shopian road accident

Teenager dies in Shopian road accident

Jul 21 | Agencies
Police files chargesheet against six associates of Al-Badr militants

Police files chargesheet against six associates of Al-Badr militants

Jul 21 | Agencies
Over 4000 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

Over 4000 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Minor girl rescued within hours of abduction in Poonch, accused arrest ...

Minor girl rescued within hours of abduction in Poonch, accused arrest ...

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Former PDP leader Khalil Bandh joins NC

Former PDP leader Khalil Bandh joins NC

Jul 21 | RK Online Desk
3 killed, 10 injured in suicide blast outside hospital in Pakistan

3 killed, 10 injured in suicide blast outside hospital in Pakistan

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Chandrayaan-2 all set for second lunar mission tomorrow

Chandrayaan-2 all set for second lunar mission tomorrow

Jul 21 | Agencies
Army man killed in

Army man killed in 'unprovoked' firing from across LoC: Pak Army

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Boy drowns in Jehlum in Baramulla, rescue operation on

Boy drowns in Jehlum in Baramulla, rescue operation on

Jul 21 | RK Online Desk
Imran Khan arrives in US, will meet Trump on Monday

Imran Khan arrives in US, will meet Trump on Monday

Jul 21 | Press Trust of India
Police arrests 15 timber smugglers in Sopore

Police arrests 15 timber smugglers in Sopore

Jul 21 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 22, 2019 |

Sports play pivotal role in channelize energy of youth in right direction: DDC Budgam

Reviews preparations for Panchayat-level games

              

 DDC Budgam, Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar Sunday reviewed the status of various sports activities being organized at different places in the district under the age group of 25 years for boys and girls at a meeting held here.
A statement issued by the government spokesman said that DDC Budgam, while speaking on the occasion, said that it is important to channelize the energy of youth in right direction, for which the sports play a pivotal role. Sports not only inculcate the sense of responsibility, discipline among the youth but also keep them mentally as well as physically fit, therefore, it’s very important to engage the youth in the sports activities along with their education.
She said that various sports competitions shall be conducted by District Youth Services & Sports Department in collaboration with Rural Development Department Budgam at the Panchayat level to nurture the talent of rural youth. She called for identification of venues at the earliest with focus on involvement of both students as well as non-students. Around 280 Registered Youth Clubs in District can provide vital information in identification of talented youth aspiring to take part in these games.
Laudeding the role of RDD in recently concluded 'Back to Village' programme, she urged it to actively involve the Panchayat functionaries in the process of organizing the forthcoming games. She instructed for proper arrangements like transport, refreshment, drinking water etc for the participating players. Several other issues related to the forthcoming games were discussed and the DDC issued necessary instructions to the concerned.
Among others, ADC Budgam, District Panchayat Officer, Block Development Officers and officers of concerned Department attended the meeting.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;