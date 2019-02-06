Sports kits presented to 15 GHSSs at Ganderbal

Rising Kashmir NewsGANDERBAL, FEBRUARY 5:
To promote sports culture in the district, Additional District Development Commissioner, Shafqat Iqbal today distributed sports kits among 15 Government Higher Secondary Schools (GHSS) here at a function.
The sports kits were provided by the District Youth Services and Sports department in collaboration with the District Administration with the culmination of ‘Sports for Peace and Development’ under Khelo India 2018-19 at all levels in district Ganderbal.
The ADDC congratulated the Youth Services and Sports Department for successfully conducting the ‘Khelo India 2018-19’ sports programme at all levels in the district. He said that Sports is an extremely important component for the overall development of the individual as it leads to an equally healthy society and strong nation.
Principal College of Physical Education Ganderbal, Hartej Singh, principals, physical education teachers of GHSSs, besides officials of the concerned departments also attended the programme.