Sports has become new urge in youth

Umer Wani
The recent move by government authorities asking District Development Commissioners for sporting activities instead of J&K State Sports Council or Youth Service Sports departments gives a sense of running a parallel sports traditions and also shows the significance of sports in the state which the former’s may have not been able to attain.
The organizing of youth and sports convention for which Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Khan deserves applause, asking DC’s for the intricacies which usually were to be asked by Sports departments of the state clears that the sports departments have nose-dived to such youth engagements.
From the last few years, sports in state Jammu and Kashmir have become a new discourse. A lot has been contributed to the development of sports culture in the state and promotion of young sportspersons who are the real ambassadors of peace and harmony.
In order to inculcate sports culture among the youth of the state, lots of work requires to be done at grass- root level in rural areas. This can be achieved by encouraging competition in different sports disciplines in blocks and systematically connect the chain of competitions to district, provincial, state and national levels.
The incentives for players and successful sports persons are to be put beyond ambiguity as a matter of state policy. However state sports policy is a matter of debate, data and feedback.
For which lots of work had been done in last couple of years by assimilating feedback from players and sports persons from grass-root level.
Vision document requires to be formulated to achieve defined policy goals to inculcate sports culture work for sports as an instrument of entertainment for common people and competition for professionals and players who opt career in sports and ultimately to provide Centre’s of excellence for accredited sports persons for higher level achievements.
Sports for all should be the guiding philosophy that requires to be implemented passionately through state instruments and institutions with legislative sanctions.
Sports have the power to put the human mind across the boundaries of caste, religion, color and creed. Most challenging misinterprets of these times that is fragmenting the people on pyramids of hate, jealousy and communalism.
Spirit of sports is only possible thread to bind the deep wounds inflicted by hatemongers and such other protagonists.
An initiative to catch the talent when it is raw through professionally managed academies is the need of an hour. Academies in various sports disciplines vis-a-vis martial arts, watersports, fencing, kabbadi, wrestling, boxing are a few to mention which must take lead from state football and cricket academies as have been institutionalized by state sports council in the recent years.
This will be a major intervention for catering the talent from grass-root level and channelizing same for higher levels of competition in these sports.
Government through sports council should throw open the registration of clubs and teams as are interested in various disciplines so that maximum number of youth interested in sports have direct access to administration and a separate arrangements for competitive sports at village and block level must be encouraged to imbibe the sense of village and local pride amongst youth through these registered clubs and village teams etc.
Meaningful engagement through sports arena is destined to yield short-term and long-term benefits by creating a healthy responsible disciplined society whose citizens are expected to love and live for themselves in the first instance by having least tendencies for depression, drug addiction, violence and such other vices.
This is the high time to work on the initiatives to spread the message of sports beyond a point and mobilize all possible resources at command to achieve targeted goals.
Role of associations which are the primary bodies to tap the skilful sports persons for national and international competitions requires to be looked into on priority as most of these associations are either in dispute or de-affiliated for not complying with the requisite parameters.
Such deficiencies whatsoever demand urgent attention of government and a special committee to put the associations straight in record must be constituted to submit a report in a time bound manner for speedy implementation of same in respect of all leading sports disciplines in the state, so that their funding can be considered, once the structure is in place at grass root levels.
Deficiencies in coaching and capacity building of available coaches has to be a priority, so that right talent is in right hands from the beginning itself.
Government requires contemplating on the issues of coach recruitment and training of trainers so that immediate vacuum on this account is addressed and the pilot initiatives are given a kick start.
umerwani99@gmail.com
Author is project coordinator at Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council