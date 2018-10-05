Sports fraternity seeks replacement of Sports Officer in Forest Department

Srinagar, Oct 4, :
The office of Principal Chief Conservator Forests has received a representation from scores of employees appealing him to post a qualified sports person as Sports Officer.
According to these employees, the incumbent Sports Officer is not a qualified one and besides he comes from District Cadre while he has been posted in the office of Principal Chief Conservator Forests.
“The incumbent Sports Officer is neither having any required documents nor does he deserve this post. He is just here because of some officers who help him to stay in the office,” they said.
They further added that those deserved for the said post have been sidelined. “Forest Department in Jammu and Kashmir is the only department in the state having full-fledged sports wing for the development activities, but in the absence of deserved Sports Officer the sports persons are suffering immensely,” they said.
“Its irony that the incumbent Sports Officer is not participated in any sports event and yet he is acting as Sports Officer,” they said.
Confirming that he has received a representation about the incumbent Sports Officer, the Principal Chief Conservator Forests told CNS that he has taken a note of it and shortly they will discuss the matter. (CNS)