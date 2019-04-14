About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Sports Fraternity Dalgage expresses show over demise

Sports fraternity of Dalgate has expressed deep sorrow on sudden demise of a young footballer Haroon Qureshi.
According to the statement the condolence was held in a meeting chaired by Advocate Bilal Ahmed Bhat and other officials of SFD, in which they expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.
Haroon was a a prominent young footballer who played for Maharaja and other reputed football clubs of the state.

 

