Sports Fraternity Dalgage expresses show over demise

April 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Sports fraternity of Dalgate has expressed deep sorrow on sudden demise of a young footballer Haroon Qureshi.

According to the statement the condolence was held in a meeting chaired by Advocate Bilal Ahmed Bhat and other officials of SFD, in which they expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

Haroon was a a prominent young footballer who played for Maharaja and other reputed football clubs of the state.