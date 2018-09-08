Sports festival begins at SKUAST-K

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
A weeklong SKUAST-K, Sports Festival, 2018 was today inaugurated at SKUAST-K, Shalimar campus with famous cricketer of the Kashmir Valley Manzoor Pandav as the chief guest.
The festival was inaugurated by Pandav in presence of Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Dean Students Welfare, Directors, Dean and other officers of the university.
Hundreds of young sportspersons and athletes of the various faculties of the university participated in the inaugural function of the festival. Cricket, Volleyball, Kabbadi, Table Tennis and painting competition will be part of the weeklong festival.
Inaugural cricket match played between BSc 3rd Year Horticulture and B. Tech Agri Engineering students and was won by the later.
A painting competition with the theme, “Canvass of Hope” in which students from different colleges of the university participated
Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K while speaking on the occasion said that the university is organizing such events in addition to the routine academic and research work to promote sportsmanship and ensure physical fitness of the students.
Chief Guest, ManzoorPandav on the occasion said that, “There is no dearth of talent in Kashmir. It needs to be harnessed in a positive way so that youth get a chance to display their skills and move ahead.”
ManzoorPandav was given a warm welcome by the university staff and students and was also felicitated with a memento by Vice-Chancellor
Later inauguration of university Gymnasium, inauguration of Syed Mirak Shah Kashani student’s facilitation center and inauguration of Health center was held.