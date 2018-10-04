Sports festival begins at Bhaderwah

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 03:
A two-day Block level Sports festival started on Wednesday here at Govt Higher Secondary School Boys in Bhaderwah.
According to an official, the sports event is being held under the “sports for peace and development” a component of Khelo India initiative of the Union Sports and Home ministries.
Around 587 children drawn from 24 schools are participating in kho-kho, kabaddi, volleyball and wrestling competitions in under 17 and U 19-year category, the official added.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. R. K. Bharti formally inaugurated the festival.
The sports events are being organised by Doda District administration by pooling the efforts of Youth Services and Sports department, Rural Development department, education department, J&K Police, CRPF, SSB and Indian Army.
Elaborate arrangements have been put in place by the administration to provide Sports equipments, refreshment, Uniform and transportation facilities to the participating sports persons.
On the inaugural day, HSS Bhadarwah defeated HSS Bhalra in U19 and HS NichlaThara beat HSS Satingal in U 17 category volleyball matches.
In U17 khokho, HSS Bhadarwah beat Model Secular and in kabaddi HSS Bhalra beat Model Secular, said the official.