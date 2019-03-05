Sports deptt's skiing course for girls begins

30 girl students participating
Gulmarg March 4:
Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K (DYS&S) has started third batch of the skiing training course comprising of 30 girls from Srinagar, Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Kulgam district was kick-started today.
The last phase of the 107th Edition of Youth Services and Sports Department's Skiing course is also being attended by 11 female students from Government College of Physical Education Ganderbal.
Director General of the Department of Youth Services & Sports Dr Saleem ur Rehman said earlier two batches of young skiers have received training of sport successfully.
“Department is very enthusiastic about the third phase of the course which is exclusively for the girl skiers.”
He also said that they expected a few girls in the batch from Abhedananda Home of Deaf and Dumb students “but they couldn't participate in the course due to some reasons”.
He said Department had made ample arrangements of training for these differently abled girls.
Four qualified trainers Ghulam Nabi Reshi, Mohammad Rafi Malik, Imran Nazir and Sajad Ahmed Sofi have been deputed by the Department Of Youth Services and Sports for the smooth conduct of these courses.
Olympian Gul Mustafa Dev, Warden Gulmarg Hutments of Youth Services and Sports Department Hilal Ahmed and other officals of the Department of Youth Services and Sports were present on the inauguration of the course.