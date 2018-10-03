Sports Deptt launches Twitter handle, official e-mail Id

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar 24 July:
Sensing importance of virtual and online mediums of communication in the modern day world, Department of Youth Services and Sports has created a Twitter Handle with the user name as @dgyssjk.
The publicity wing of the Department has been assigned the task of sharing news and updates about the Departmental activities through the newly created handle and official facebook page of the Department. The Department has already an impressive following on it’s official facebook page (Youth Services & Sports J&K). A new email id publicitywingdgyss@gmail.com has also been created for sending official press releases to print and electronic media.