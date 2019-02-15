Sports dept's 1st skiing course concludes

Rising Kashmir NewsGulmarg Feb 14:
The Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K (DYS&S) organized 107thedition of skiing course at Gulmarg in which 30 trainees from across Kashmir division participated.
Abdul Majeed Qureshi Manager JKTDC Gulmarg was chief guest on the valedictory function who gave away prizes to the position holders.
In techniques category, Faizan Javeed of District Anantnag stood first, Saifan Shafi from district Pulwama second and Momin Mushtaq from Baramulla managed to get third place. In Salolom prize of 1st position was given to Muzamil Ahmed Malik of Baramulla while as Faizan Javeed of Anantnag got second and Suhail Ahmed Dhobi of Anantnag district got third position.
Director General of the Department of Youth Services & Sports Dr Saleem ur Rehman while providing details about the training programme said another such course is beginning tomorrow on Friday and shall conclude on 27th of this month while as the third such course for only Girl trainees is expected to start on 28th Feb and shall conclude on 18th March at Gulmarg.
He said adequate arrangements have been made for the successful conduct of the remaining two phases of the skiing courses as well.
In the first batch of U/14 age group category boys from Anantnag, Pulwama, Kupwara, Bandipora, Budgam, Srinagar, Baramulla and Ganderbal districts received training of the course by the well trained Skiing Instructors of the Department. Four qualified trainers Gh Nabi Reshi, Mohammad Rafi Malik, Imran Nazir and Sajad Ahmed Sofi have been deputed by the Department Of Youth Services and Sports for the smooth conduct of the skiing course.
Olympian Gul Mustafa Dev who is looking after the winter sports activities of the Department of Youth Services & Sports, Hilal Ahmed Warden of Youth Services & Sports Department’s Gulmarg Hutments and other officials of the Department of Youth Services & Sports and JKTDC and Tourism Department were also present on the valedictory ceremony of the training course.