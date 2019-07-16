Sport’s Department’s Provincial Cricket Concludes

July 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Anantnag, Srinagar Clinch U/19 & U/17 Trophies Of Jehangir Memorial Cricket Competitions

Rich Tributes Payed To Slain Student Cricketer

The twin finals of the Provincial level inter-district cricket U/19 and U/17 boys were played at Government Boys Model Higher Secondary School here.

In the U/19, years age group category, District Boys team Anantnag defeated District Ganderbal by 30 runs where as Srinagar defeated district Anantnag in under 17 boys by four wickets.

The main highlights of the match were that in U/19 Boys Yawar and Talha Ashraf scored 53 and 45 not out respectively

In U/17 Boys the main scorer's from District Srinagar were Faisal who scored 35 runs and Furqan who made 30 runs.

In the same category from Anantnag side Sadat and Musharaf scored 36 runs each.

The provincial level Inter District Cricket

Competition was inaugurated on 10th of July, 2019 at the same venue by two Advisors to Governor and K.Vijay Kumar and Khursheed Ahmad Ganie.

About 320 players from 10 Districts of Kashmir Division participated in the mega cricket tourney. The closing cum prize distribution function was held at HSS Bijbehara Ground where International Cricketer Pervaiz Rasool was the Chief Guest. He distributed the trophies among the Winners and Runner up teams in presence of District Youth Services & Sports Officer Anantnag, Technical Officials, Conveners and members of Activity section.

Officers on the valedictory ceremony paid rich tributes to the slain Cricketer Jhangeer Ahmad (19) who lost his life during a match of the tournament. The left-handed batsman of Goshbugh Pattan Baramulla was hit near neck while pulling a ball during the match played between Baramulla and Budgam. The ball evaded the protective gear (helmet) and hit Jehangir who fell unconscious. He was removed to hospital where doctors had declared him brought dead