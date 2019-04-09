Sports Department arranges special training for budding cricketers

April 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In order to enhance the performance and playing efficiency of student players in different games and sports disciplines, the Department of Youth Services and Sports has initiated a special programme of specialized coaching by well versed and well trained coaches.

The first of such type of training is being given to a group of 12 young cricketers who belong to different educational institutes of the state. Rodney Jones from ECB (England) and Wales Cricket Board who is a level 3 Coach from UK are training a group of cricketers for 12 days at KC Sports Club Jammu. The Director General of the Youth Services and Sports Department, Dr. Saleem ur Rehman while providing details about this unique initiative has said that the Department is committed to provide the best possible coaching and training to youth of the state in different games. He stated the Department hopes that this would help the state in achieving many laurels at national and international levels. He further added that by utilizing services of well qualified coaches for this purpose, it is obvious that our young and efficient student players can improve their skills and improve their performance.