Sports, cultural competitions for inmates concludes at Kathua Jail

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December -30:
The 3-days annual Sports and Cultural Competitions for inmates concluded at District Jail Kathua.
According to an official, Dr. Mohammad Sultan lone DIG Prison attended valedictory function and gave away trophies and medals to winners & runner-ups of different games and events besides also awarding jail staff, youth services and sports staff who made important contribution in conducting event successfully.
Earlier on the last day of the event, final of volleyball was played after which essay competition was conducted while music/singing competition was also held.
All the winner and runner-up teams in volleyball, Chess, Carom, Ludo, and Badminton were awarded with trophies and medals besides winner of essay competition, winner & runner ups of music/singing competition.
On the occasion, Dr lone congratulated Jail staff, inmates and supporting staff of DYSSO Kathua for successful conduct of events and for maintaining discipline during event.
He further advised inmates to take part in education, music, sports and skill programmes during their stay in jail to make jail life fruitful & less stressful.
Superintendent Jail also highlighted the importance of sports and other reformative programmes in Jails keeping in view the high percentage of young inmates between age group of 18-35 years. He said that these programmes need to be conducted regularly for inmates’ reformation and rehabilitation.
Both officers thanked Art of Living (NGO) and DYSSO Kathua and hoped that they will continue to support Prison Department for inmates welfare, recreation & skill development.
Others who were present on closing ceremony include Accounts officer DJ Kathua Mohd Saleem Lone, Assistant Commandant CRPF Ajit and Art of living youth leader Chmail Singh, DySp Surinder Singh & other officers & officials of District jail Kathua.
In the various competitions organized, Rohit Singh & Team emerged victorious in Volley Ball while Abdul Rashid Mir & Team were Runner-up. In Carrom Board, Pushpinder won while Goldy was Runner-up.
In Badminton, Rohit Singh emerged as winner while Mohan Singh was Runner-up. In Ludo, Imran Khan was winner and Gurjeet Singh was Runner-up.
In essay-writing competition, Hilal Ahmed Bhat was declared winner while in chess, Girdhari Lal was winner and Ajay Kumar was Runner-Up. Charan Dass and Party emerged victorious in Cultural competition while Mandeep Sharma & Party was Runner-up, the official added.