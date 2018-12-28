About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Sports, cultural competition for inmates begins at District Jail Kathua

Published at December 28, 2018 12:36 AM 0Comment(s)309views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, DECEMBER 27:

A three-day annual sports and cultural competition for inmates of District Jail Kathua was inaugurated today.
According to an official, the event will feature a host of competitions in games like Volley Ball, Chess, Ludo, Carrom, Badminton besides music and essay writing.
The three-day event is being organized by Prison Department Jammu & Kashmir on the directions of Director General of Police Dilbag Singh in collaboration with Art of Living NGO and District Youth Service and Sports Office Kathua and District Information Office Kathua.
Superintendent District Jail Kathua, Mushtaq Ahmad Malla formally inaugurated the competitions in presence of Art of Living Youth Leader Chamael Singh and officers and officials of District Jail Kathua, District Youth Service and Sports Office and District Information Office and jail inmates.
On the occasion, Superintendent Jail said that the Prisons Department is engaging inmates in positive activities for their reformation and rehabilitation. He said besides skill development programmes, sports events and other activities are also part of it which not only help in reforming inmates but also take care of their physical and mental health, the official added.

