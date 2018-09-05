Sports Council to provide Rs 10 lakh for each district under Khelo India scheme: Sarmad

Rising Kashmir NewsCHRAR-I-SHARIEF (BUDGAM), SEPTEMBER 03:
Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez today said the youth in the State need proper coaching and exposure to create name in sports at an international level.
He said this while addressing martial art players during closing ceremony of three-day Provincial Level Inter District Martial Art games at Sheikh-ul-Aalam Khel Maidan here which was organised by Department of Youth Services and Sports.
The Secretary Youth Services and Sports was Chief guest while Director General Youth Services and Sports Sheikh Fayaz was Special guest on the occasion.
He said for proper grooming of youth, the State Sports Council is committed to create better infrastructure and provide coaching facilities of international standards to them and in this regard Rs 10 lakh through Khelo India scheme will be invested in every district. Besides Rs 4 crore are also being earmarked to establish indoor stadium in Budgam.
The Director General Youth Services and Sports, Sheikh Fayaz said that department is toiling hard to nurture youth, tap their potential and prepare them to compete at an international level.
He said, it is because of the efforts of this department that the state won 125 medals last year and among them 37 were won only by martial art players.
Pertinently 500 boys and 300 girls from 11 districts of Kashmir Valley participated in this inter district championship.
Among these Budgam district emerged victorious while Srinagar and Pulwama were 1st and second runner up respectively.
Fayaz said that the winners of today's championship will represent Kashmir in inter division championship.
The Secretary and Director General State Sports Council distributed awards and medallions among winners and runner up's.