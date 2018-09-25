Sports Council sits on selection list of Class IV post for 3 yrs

Before Darbar move selection list will be declared: Secretary Sports
Syed RukayaSrinagar:
The lackadaisical approach of Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council (JKSSC) is crushing the job aspirations of hundreds of youth who have applied for Class IV posts in 2016 – the selection list of which has not been declared for past three years.
Despite reminding JKSSC several times about the issue, the officials have swept the selection list of Class IV aspirants under carpet for vested interests.
Earlier in 24 May 2018, the applicants facing dejection filed RTI to which reply from Administrative Officer reads, “The proceedings of the Interview Committee who conducted the interviews to the applicants of Junior Coaches, Ground In charges, Assistant Store Keepers, Electrician and Plumber are presently under compilation with the Interview Committee.”
Although, the interviews for the aspirants were held from 16th January to 14th March 2017 “the award list of the candidates is still awaited from the Interview Committee” as per the RTI reply.
The applicants also approached to the former Governor Narinder Nath Vohra to put forth the matter.
On the directions from Governor’s office through a letter vide reference letter No.Edu/Tech/Phy/1472018 Dated: 10-07-2018 seeking information on the issue, the Administrative Officer Noor Mohammad Wani with letter No: SC/2436-A/3140-42 Dated: 11-07-2018 reads, “I am directed to inform that the proceedings of the Interview Committee who conducted the interview to the applicants for Junior Coaches, Ground In-charges, Assistant Store Keepers, Electrician and Plumber have reportedly submitted report to the Chairman of the Interview Committee viz Secretary Sports Council.”
The letter further reads that the Chairman Interview Committee Waheed-Ur-Rehman Para- the then Secretary Sports Council - has retained the file for appropriate decision in the matter.
“As and when the file is returned by the former Secretary Sports Council (Chairman of Interview Committee) with appropriate directions, the further course of action in the matter shall be taken accordingly,” reads official letter.
Waheed was also asked through the letter to return the file along with award roll of the Interview Committee.
Pertinently, sports council had invited applications for 82 vacancies as per Advertisement Notice dated 24-08-2016 for the class IV posts of which 48 posts were for Junior Coaches, 18 posts for Ground In-charge, 14 posts for Assistant Store Keeper and one-post-each for Electrician and Plumber respectively.
Earlier, the advertisement for the same posts was challenged by Mohammad Amin Malik through a writ petition in the High Court Srinagar Bench vide SWP No. 1781/2016. The Court has passed an interim order in the writ petition.
The interviews for the same posts were first scheduled from 21st November to 31st December 2016 but were delayed as per the High Court order passed on 27-12-2016 under MP No. 02/2016 in the SWP No 1781/2016.
Later, the interviews for the aspirants of both the Divisions were held from 16th, January to 14th, March 2017. The vacancies were meant to be filled on fast-track basis but the selection process got plagued even though three years have already passed from the date of advertisement of posts.
Rising Kashmir brought this issue to the notice of JKSSC officials several times but they bamboozled aspirants as well as media by giving one or other excuse to dump the issue.
Secretary JKSSC Secretary Sports, Dr. Naseem Javed Choudhary told Rising Kashmir that they are examining the matter.
“We are examining the file and before Darbar move we will try to do something regarding the matter. I’m looking into the matter and hopefully, we will release the list soon,” he said.
