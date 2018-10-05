Sports Council launches Dal cleaning drive

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 04:
In a bid to spread the message of cleaning water bodies, J&K State Sports Council on Thursday started an initiative to clean the water tracks of Dal Lake in Srinagar.
The initiative was started today from Water Sports Centre Nehru park and covered almost 1 km water track of the Dal Lake.
More than 300 players participated in the drive and pledged to devote every Saturday for the noble cause.
While appreciating the initiative, Secretary, J&K State Sports Council, Dr Naseem Javaid Chowdhary said, “this will be the continuous process and everySaturday our players will be covering more areas for cleaning this water body.”
Water Sports Centre Nehru Park In charge Bilqees Mir said, “this is also a part of our training as no water activity could be done without preserving the water bodies.”
On the occasion, several officials from J&K State Sports Council were also present.