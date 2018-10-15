Sports Council fails to develop athletic track despite GoI funds

Association can build its own sports infrastructure: Secretary Sports Council
Syed RukayaSrinagar:
J&K State Sports Council (JKSSC) has miserably failed to develop a single athletic track in the state pushing athletes on the back foot.
For the enhancement of sports facility in J&K, GoI had sanctioned Rs 52 crores for the various sports developmental projects which also include two athletic tracks one each for Jammu and Srinagar at Rs 4 crore.
Pertinently, under Khelo India project, Government of India had proposed first athletic track of International standards and synthetic football turf at Islamic University of Science and Technology, Awantipora for which Rs 6.19 crores had also been allotted.
The athletic track, which as per official was under construction from past 8-years, is an eight-lane track of 400 meters involving 48 kanals of land.
Ironically, due to some unknown reasons, the work was halted and deadline of September 2018 of its completion also expired.
President JK Jammu and Kashmir Amateur Athletic Association Sunil Mahajan said athletes suffer due to government apathy of Sports Council.
“J&K is yet to have a single athletic track while even other small states of the country have 4 to 5 athletic tracks.”
He said four months have passed since technical bid was opened for the athletic track sanctioned by Sports Authority of India (SAI) for Jammu Division “but its financial bid is pending due to the want of consent of Secretary Sports”.
He said Sports Council has even failed to send the utilization certificate of Rs 98 lakhs sanctioned under Khelo India project at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore due to which the funds worth crores of rupees approved by central government for the sports development and sports infrastructure of J&K are on hold and will likely lapse if JKSSC fails to furnish utilization certificate till March 2019.
Athletic coach Tahir Mir said there is a dire need of essential infrastructure, equipments and basic facilities for athletes to train them professionally.
“J&K state is lagging behind in athletics owing to the official apathy of JKSSC and state government.”
The athletes have also urged governor to look into their grievance so that they too can take part in their favorite discipline.
Secretary Sports JKSSC Dr Naseem Javid Chaudhary however passes buck on sports associations for building infrastructure of their respective sports disciplines.
“Associations can build infrastructure to promote the game. JKSSC also helps association build sports infrastructure. Both association and Sports Council can compliment and supplement each other. Associations are meant to build infrastructure.”
