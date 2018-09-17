Sports Council begins events for deaf and dumb at Indoor stadium

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR:
In a bid to reach out to every player associated with the sports, J&K state Sports council organized an event cum competition for deaf and dumb association which commenced today at Indoor Sports Stadium Srinagar.
“More than 100 players participated in four disciplines including Chess, athletics, badminton and volleyball. The event will be concluded on Monday,” said DSO Kashmir, Nuzhat Ara.
It is pertinent to mention here that the players are among the around 250 sportspersons registered with the J&K Sports Association for the Deaf.