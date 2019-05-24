Sports Council approves only Rs 26 lakh in 8 yrs for cricket grounds

May 24, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Due to poor infrastructure, the sports activities in the valley are getting hampered as only Rs 26 lakh have been used for the development of cricket grounds in the past eight years.

The executive engineer, construction division JKSC Srinagar in the year 2014 has notified a tender for construction of change room and mini-pavilion playfield at Lal Bazar Srinagar at a cost of Rs 27.50 lakh.

The final work done bill amount for of the cricket pavilion got completed at a cost of Rs 26, 30, 617 in 90 days.

A total fund of just Rs 26.51 lakhs have been approved for the development of cricket grounds in the valley since 2009-2017. However, the total expenditure upto March 2017 is Rs 26.31 Lakhs.

This information was revealed by the Public Information Officer (PIO) in a reply to Right to Information (RTI) application.

The locals of the different area of the valley have expressed their resentments against the government for failing to provide adequate infrastructure and playgrounds for the locals.

Locals at Dadool Vailoo in Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district said that the cricket ground is in shambles since 2014 floods and nobody from the authorities is taking care of it.

One of the residents of Dadool said, “The sports activities in our area are getting hampered due to underdeveloped grounds and the youth are being compelled to move outside for extracurricular activities.”

From north Kashmir, the sportsmen said they have no playground to play in and are being compelled to play in playgrounds of Schools and Colleges.

The locals said, "Had the government developed sports infrastructure in the Valley, the Kashmiri youth would have excelled in this field."