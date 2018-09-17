Sports Council always at forefront in promoting the raw talent: Dr Chowdhary

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
The State Sports Council has organized first ever Kashmir division Martial Arts Games 2018 at Indoor Stadium Srinagar which commenced on Sep13 and concluded on Sep 15.
“More than 5000 children participated in the carnival throughout the Valley in competitions of different martial arts like Judo, Taekwondo, Wushu, Pencak Silat, etc,” said Nuzhat Ara, Divisional Sports Officer, Kashmir.
She further added that “It was a mega event. The event had many wings of martial arts like Judo, Taekwondo, among others. The event has mixed martial arts. It is beneficial for children as they saw some different sports and got the first hand experience also.”
Meanwhile, one of the participants said, “The event was organized at governmental level. The credit for organizing this goes to the J&K State Sports Council. In the tournament, many new sports were introduced which were not given attention before. The tournament encouraged individuals to move forward in particular games.”
The winners were awarded with medals and certificates and rest of the participants were given participation certificates.
Secretary, J&K State Sports council, Dr Naseem Javaid Choudhary said, “our players has lot of potential to compete at National and International levels, for which sports council will be always at forefront in promoting the raw talent to provide them a platform where they can excel in the field of sports.”