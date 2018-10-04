About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Sports competition under ‘Khelo India’ initiative begins in Shargole

Published at October 04, 2018 12:36 AM 0Comment(s)45views


Rising Kashmir News

KARGIL, OCTOBER 03:

 Sports competition under ‘Khelo India’ initiative commenced here at Mini Stadium, Shargole in district Kargil.
More than 350 students of about 20 Government and Private schools of the Tehsil Shargole are participating in different games during the competition.
The Sub Divisional Magistrate, ChiktanShargole, Ghulam Mehdi, who was the chief guest on the occasion, declared the games under Khelo India initiative open.
District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Kargil, Mohammad Rehnuma Hussain and Tehsildar Shargole were guests of honours. The sports event is being organized by the Zonal Sports Officer, Shargole.
On the occasion, the SDM highlighted the importance of Khelo India initiatives.

 

