Sports competition under ‘Khelo India’ begins in Ganderbal

Rising Kashmir NewsGanderbal, September 25:
As a part of the ‘Khelo India’ initiative, the District Youth Services and Sports Ganderbal Tuesday organized ‘Block-level sports for Peace and Development’ competition at Degree College Ganderbal.
The competition was inaugurated by District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, Dr. Piyush Singla in presence of Principal Physical College, Dr. Harteej Singh and other faculty members of the Physical and Degree College.
On the occasion, the DDC said that the ‘Khelo India’ is an initiative for motivating the young generation for participating in large numbers in sports activities to channelize their talent in a positive direction.
He said the district has an immense talent and the need of the hour is to channelize it in a positive direction. He impressed upon the officers on providing more such platforms for the local talent to display their ability and encourage them to compete at a higher level.
Later, the DDC distributed sports kits among the participating players and informed that sports uniforms will be given to all participating teams in other blocks also.
In the three-day long tournament, Volleyball, Football, Martial Art and Tug of War will be played among 12 teams for each game.