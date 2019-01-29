Sports bicycle, motorised tricycles to be provided under CSR initiative at Samba

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, January 28:
District administration in collaboration with ICICI Bank on Monday held a meeting to discuss modalities for providing assistance to best performing athletes in Samba.
As per an official, on behalf of District Administration, Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan received Rs. 1.20 lakh under Corporate Social Responsibility from ICICI Bank Residency Road Jammu for felicitation of best performing athletes of the district in the recently concluded sports extravaganza, Khelo-India.
Deputy Commissioner informed that the students who have performed extraordinarily in recently concluded sports events in samba shall be awarded with Sports Bicycle in order to felicitate their performance and boost their morale.
She further added that a motorised Tricycle shall be also be provided to the specially abled person in the district through this CSR initiative.
Chief Manager ICICI Bank Om Choudhary besides other officers and officials were also present on the occasion, the official added.