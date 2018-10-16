Sports activities channelize energy towards positivity: Div Com

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct:
Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Sanjeev Verma, on Monday said that said that sports activities have helped the youth to channelize their energy in a positive way in building the spirit of brotherhood among the students.
According to an official, the Div Com said this after he formally inaugurated Khelo India sports event in Udhampur.
While addressing the gathering, Div Com said that holding of such sports events was a step forward to give a platform to the budding players of the district and to encourage the sports culture for healthy society. He said sports are for learning value of life, it is just not the books that teach you about life but also sports also.
In present age where students and youths are mostly busy on smart phone, such types of events are required to platform to play games of their choice and keep them healthy, he added.
Div Com lauded the initiative taken by District administration to build up the moral and inculcating the spirit of sports in the students so that they could get exposure in such type of sports. “The physical activities are imperative in the academic curriculum for the overall development of the students and hoped that such activities would be continued in near future also.”
He hoped that such sports event would go a long way in attracting the youth towards games. He expressed his pleasure that maximum participants are female.
Ealier, DDC Ravinder Kumar gave brief about the sports events to be organized at different blocks of the district under Khelo India. He informed that more than 250 participants of district Udhampur are participating in various events under Khelo India Programme. He said that the main objective of organizing this programme is to sensitive the youth in general and student in particular about the sports and games.
A scintillating cultural programme based on BBBP and other social security schemes waspresented by students of various educational institutions which was highly applauded by the audience on the occasion, the official added.