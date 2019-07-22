Sports: A way to deal with Drug Abuse

July 22, 2019 | Dr.Tasaduq

We need a comprehensive and long lasting approach towards sowing the seeds of true sportsmanship and subsequently converting sports into an innovative tool for a ‘drug-free’ tomorrow

Sports instill positivity, team spirit, competence, self-esteem, self reliance and self-confidence in a person. If we talk of sports as a route to erase the menace of drug abuse, we may be too enthusiastic and it might be a dream situation - but it really has the potential and the spirit by which youth are driven towards something positive. But, would the initiatives by organizations working in this field really bring revolution? I have many things to say. It is not just lingering here and there in the play ground that could prove effective but a comprehensive and lasting approach towards sowing the seeds of true sportsmanship and subsequently converting sports into an innovative tool for a ‘drugs- free’ tomorrow. Before we acknowledge it, we should at first have a clear understanding about the variety-in-sports that youth are magnetically drawn to. Knowing the interest of youth towards sports and its variants would be an effective first - line step in giving a moral and ethical touch to such de-novo initiatives.

Sportsmanship is never considered true unless its worth is imbibed very enthusiastically. It is actually a team dynamics, culture and patriotic unison that determines the worth outcome of true sportsmanship. Respect and understanding between teammates; coaches and captains, handling authorities and selection committees - is the crucial unique character that holds sportsmanship with true spirit.

While drug abuse can be found among sports persons as well and we have a huge list of top notch sports figures that became addicted to drugs and ruined not only their glamorous career but their lives too. It is a shame the sports persons too fall prey to drug menace but proper encouragement, skill development learning, counseling and catering about healthy ways of body maintenance could prove to be an effective agenda for giving birth to true sportsmanship. The best opportunity is to use true sports as a source of community development free from evils of the society - smoking, alcoholism, substance abuse or in short, the drug abuse menace. While organizing tournaments for any kind of sports, we should have proper protocols, rules and regulations that if a player, at any time, were found indulging in any kind of substance abuse; he/she shall be barred from playing. There is an elucidation that sports could be a far fascinating health- friendly option in overcoming body image issue - indirectly drug menace.

Benefits of Sports:

Improved self-esteem: It has been observed that sports can help people improve their self-esteem. Individuals feel a sense of accomplishment and success when they compete with others and do well. This contributes to their overall personality development which helps them face other challenges of life.

Motivation: Individuals that get involved in sports are motivated to accomplish their goals especially when they are to compete with others. Sports influences and enables them cultivate and groom this trait. Staying motivated helps one face up to the challenges of daily life and it helps to build this personality trait in individuals.

Determination: If anyone wants to succeed in sports, he or she must be determined and willing to make the right effort. It takes practice and commitment to be a good sports person. This personality trait when developed in an individual will help them succeed in anything they do whether in career, business or relationship.

Goal-setting: Sports helps people set and accomplish their goals. For you to do well in sports, you must set goals and ensure that you religiously follow them if you will ever reap the benefits from the exercises you have done. This is a good personality trait. It helps people learn how to set goals and builds the endurance required to make those goals come to pass.

Training: Every serious sports person must train regularly if he or she desires to do well. It teaches people how to exercise themselves in anything they do in life. Training is an important part of the process of self development. Without disciplining yourself to train in whatever you want to do, you may never achieve it.

Social skills: Sports helps you develop good social skills, that is, it enables you learn how to relate with people. It has been observed that people who play sports have better social skills. This is because playing sports requires cooperating with someone else, playing fair and having fun with others while at the same time pursuing a common goal. It also helps to develop in people a healthy sense of competition with each another.

Leadership skills: Sports helps to teach young people and even adults leadership. Through sports, individuals are able to learn and practice these skills at the same time. This personality trait is not easily learned and sport is a fun way for young people to learn and inculcate this skill.

Resilience: Another personality trait that can be developed through sport is the ability to remain resilient even in the face of tough challenges. Knowing how to cope with the high times and lows in life is resilience. Mathematical skills: It has been observed through research that sports like tennis, cricket and baseball help in developing mathematical skills in young people.

Sympathy and Empathy: Playing any Sport instills Empathy besides Sympathy. It gives a realization of kindness, peace, prosperity and happiness. You become more caring and encourage love for each other thus ignoring hatred and biasness.

Time Management and Concentration Skills: Playing a sport also helps in helping people learn how to manage their time efficiently.

If we talk of our state, there are several initiatives taken either by NGO's or other well-policy based groups regarding the matter of controlling drug menace? They are using multiple projects, protocols and strategies to multi-directionally create a way towards drug free society. I remember one such humanitarian Non- Governmental organization, Mother Help age Worldwide, founded by a well known Kashmiri doctor turned pilot, Dr Sohail Nasti. It is a renowned, multi-disciplinary organization working at state, national and international level. Under its banner and protocol - there is an initiative for healthy community development that includes encouraging and conducting sports events mainly to work for a drug - free society. Youth are getting an opportunity to freely and fairly explore their talent in Sports of their interest under the aegis of this organization. Playing sports with vigor and positivity should be encouraged at all levels of community development to engage youth.

Our youth should be provided a platform to help them freely in playing sports and prevent them from getting involved into evils of the society. There is a need to inculcate sports in all schools, colleges and universities with complete sincerity to acknowledge and help student community in developing positive attitude towards life.

